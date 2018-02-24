William Richard “Bill” Beld, age 90, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

A lifetime resident of Madison, he was born on June 25, 1927, the son of Sam and Mary (Magdalen Fell) Beld. On Nov. 6, 1948, Bill married Alyce Stutz. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage and had four children. Bill grew up on the south side of Madison and lived on a street near Park Street that was later named “Beld” Street after his father. He attended Central High School and while there, played several sports. During high school, Bill worked as a manual pin setter at local bowling alleys. He left school early in 1945, to join the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was stationed in Okinawa. After completing his service he returned to Madison and graduated from Central High. In 1947, at the age 19, he started working at Oscar Mayer, primarily on the loading dock and in 1984, retired after 37 years. He was known as “The Ironman” by his work colleagues for his near perfect attendance record. Bill was a golfer and a bowler and enjoyed reading the local newspaper and watching sporting events on TV. He was a big Packers and Badgers fan but was also a fan of the New York Yankees. After retirement he was a mall walker at East Towne Mall. He lived his life with dignity, courage and good humor.

Bill is survived by his wife, Alyce, sons, David, Daniel (Nancy) and Jim (Carol), grandchildren, Ryan (Theresa), Christopher and Cory (Shaniah Peer, great-grandchildren, Samantha and Emma Jo, and sister, Anna Haessig. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Julie, sister, Grace, and brothers, Ambrose, Joe, Fritz, George and Steve.

The family will greet friends and relatives and celebrate Bill’s life at Gunderson East funeral and East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday March 10, 2018. Bill will always remain in our hearts as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

