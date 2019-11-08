New Glarus, WI - William R. Stelter, age 87, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the New Glarus Home.

He was born on November 30, 1931 in Tomahawk, WI the son of William and Josephine (Tafelski) Stelter. William's family moved to Rockford, IL where he graduated from West High School. He served in the United States Navy Reserves. On March 30, 1951 William was united in marriage to Barbara Genin at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Loves Park, IL. William worked for Thayer Action, Sunstrand, and then Lindsey-Johns until retiring.

William is survived by his wife Barbara, children Kathryn Martinez, Debra (Larry) Morris, Diane (Michael) Hakala, and Linda (Jack) Byrnes, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and two sisters.

Per William's request private family services will be held.

The Zenter-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

