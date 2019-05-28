William R Morgan

William Russell Morgan II, age 81, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully at the Tomah Veteran's Hospice on May 25, 2019.

William, known as Bill, was born in Racine, WI on January 31, 1938 to James and Helen (Goetz) Morgan.

After graduating from high school Bill honorably served in the US Navy from 1956-1959. Bill was primarily stationed on a Nuclear Submarine during his tenure in the US Navy as a CSSN (Commissary Man Seaman) (E-3).

Bill's marriage to Barbara J. Stirle took place on July 8, 1961 in Racine, WI. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Bill consistently viewed his family as his top priority. Bill loved cooking, entertaining, and gardening. When he was younger Billenjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. Bill was an avid reader with a keen interest in politics and finances. Bill worked at American Family Insurance as a Food Service Director for many years.

Bill is survived by his wife Barbara, two children; William (Jeanne) Morgan, and Debra (Gerald) Zimmerman and his twin grandchildren William Z. Morgan and Hailey E. Morgan.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents James and Helen Morgan and his brother James Morgan.

Visitation will be held between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM on June 8th, 2019 at the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Avenue, Mauston, WI. 53948. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM followed by a luncheon.