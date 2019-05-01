William Julius Gaydos, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 728 Church Street, Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be after the service at Spring Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187.

William was born July 31, 1924 in Norwood Park, Illinois, the son of August and Stephane (Londak) Gaydos. He was a carpenter, wood worker, and cement mason. He supervised his own small business, B. & G. Cement and Construction Company, of Itasca, Illinois. The family lived in homes he built in Roselle and Itasca. He retired to live in the home he built in Wisconsin Dells. He was in the Navy from 1943 until 1946. He was stationed at one time in the Admiralty Islands. As a World War 2 veteran he participated in the Honor Flight program. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

William and Lydia were devoted believers in Christ through Trinity Lutheran Church, Roselle, St. Luke Lutheran Church of Itasca, Illinois and Trinity Lutheran Church of Wisconsin Dells.

William is survived by his daughters, La Done (Robert) Riemer, Loreen (Richard) Baker, Lynette (Jeffrey) Summerlin; sister Delores Linden; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lydia; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

In William’s memory, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.