William J. Solawetz, age 100, of Monroe, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home. Bill was born on December 26, 1922 in Chicago, the son of William and Sylvia (Koca) Solawetz. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urban-Champaign. Bill was employed as a chemist for Universal Oil Products for 34 years until retiring. He was united in marriage to Therese M. Bruzan on February 20, 1954 in Cicero, IL. The couple lived in the Chicago area until moving to Monroe in 1994.
Bill was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe. He loved the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing and promoting nature and wildlife. He planted many trees on various properties and always liked feeding the animals around his home. In his older years, he was an excellent caregiver for Therese before her death on May 10, 2015.
He is survived by seven children, James, Mary LaBudde, William E. (Wendy), Joseph (Laura), Harold, Ann (Jose) Maco, and Richard. He will also be missed by his ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lois Solawetz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Katherine LaBudde; and siblings, Elaine, Vernon, and Donald.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Father Chahm Gahng officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.