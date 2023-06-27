William J. Laufenberg

MADISON – Br. Bill Laufenberg, age 73 of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, June 25, 2023, as the result of a heart attack (it was the Feast of St. William).

Br. Bill was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, on June 12, 1950, the son of Mathias and Betty (Koch) Laufenberg. He was the fourth oldest of 11 children. Bill grew-up in Waunakee and attended St. John’s Catholic Grade School and Waunakee High School, graduating in 1968. Bill was in the Air National Guard at Truax Field, working in the supply unit. He also worked as a janitor/maintenance man at St. John’s Grade School for ten years.