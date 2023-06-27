William J. Laufenberg

MADISON – Br. Bill Laufenberg, age 73 of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, June 25, 2023, as the result of a heart attack (it was the Feast of St. William).
Br. Bill was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, on June 12, 1950, the son of Mathias and Betty (Koch) Laufenberg. He was the fourth oldest of 11 children. Bill grew-up in Waunakee and attended St. John’s Catholic Grade School and Waunakee High School, graduating in 1968. Bill was in the Air National Guard at Truax Field, working in the supply unit. He also worked as a janitor/maintenance man at St. John’s Grade School for ten years.
Bill was kind, loving, gentle, compassionate, and had a perceptive wisdom and quick wit. He always wanted the best for everyone.
Bill met Sr. Annacile Kees, who shared with him about having a closer relationship with God. As Bill grew closer to and more aware of the Lord’s leading in his life, Sr. Annacile asked him to be her prayer partner for the people who were coming to her for healing prayer. Again, with God’s help, they followed God’s leading and formed the Community of the Living Stones of Jesus to bring God’s healing love to many people. Thus, “Bill” became “Br. Bill” and God used him to touch many people’s lives. Br. Bill was a shining light in the darkness to many.
Br. Bill loved brownies, potato chips, the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He loved to play cards, especially the game “Golf”. Br. Bill was a daily Mass server as a child and as an adult for many priests. Over the years, Br. Bill has given away many Bubba Willys. If you have one, please bring it.
Br. Bill is survived by the Living Stones of Jesus Community, Sr. Anne Ulmen, Sr. Bernadette “Bernie” Pehler, Associate Cary Hellenbrand; his brothers and sisters, Michael (Lois) Laufenberg, Jane (Dan) Niesen, Joan (Tony) Helt, Tom (Joan) Laufenberg, Mary (Jim) Pulvermacher, Don (Stephanie) Laufenberg, Karla Laufenberg; brother-in-law, Keith Sines; as well as many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Br. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dick; sisters, Karen and Kris; and brother-in-law, Jerry Hellenbrand.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER CATHOIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with Fr. Gerry Pehler, OFM, Cap. officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, Wis. Visitation will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Living Stones of Jesus.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
