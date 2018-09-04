MADISON - William J. Clerkin, 73, of Madison, passed away on Aug. 31, 2018, at his home. He was born in 1945 in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Peter J. and Mary Clerkin. He married Kathleen Wickert on June 21, 1969 in Green Bay.



Bill grew up in Barneveld, later attending college at UW-Stevens Point and graduating from UW-Whitewater. He later earned a Master’s in Business Education from UW-Madison. After seven years of teaching, he began a long career in the insurance business.



An athlete from a young age, Bill had a passion for many sports. He played three sports at Barneveld High School, football at UW-Stevens Point, and basketball at UW-Whitewater. He then took up golf with a passion. Pickup games of basketball and annual golf outings were some of his favorite events.



Bill kept an upbeat attitude towards life, always trying to squeeze the most out of each day and find the blessings in every event. He had a gift for conversing and connecting with people in every situation. Bill also loved family outings, country music, the Badgers, and the Packers.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Kathy; son, David; and siblings Leo (Norene), Tom (Mary), Donna Smith, and Bob (Julie). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy; and seven precious kitties.



A memorial service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, his family is establishing a memorial fund in Bill’s memory.

