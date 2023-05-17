William G. Schrage, 90, of McFarland, Wis., passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family members.
He was born on March 31, 1933, in Marshfield, Wis., to George and Adela (Becker) Schrage. He graduated from Marshfield High School and attended Ripon College, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison. His career consisted of senior-level sales management positions, primarily in the decorative laminate industry.
Bill was an avid turkey and deer hunter, fisherman and trap shooter. This included hunting pheasants with his beloved English Setters. He enjoyed many caribou and elk hunting trips in the United States, Canada, and Newfoundland, plus fishing trips to Alaska, Canada and Mexico. A skilled woodworker, he made many furniture pieces for Bill and Joann's home and gifts for family. He cherished family gatherings, especially on their patio. Bill enjoyed watching the Badger men's basketball games and the Packers.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Joann; four children with his former wife, Janice, Shari (Matt) Burns, Wendy (Patrick) Schneider, Janna (Doug) Zimmerman and William (Kari) Schrage; eight granddaughters, Emily (Dorian) Swenson, Sarah (Brian) Crandall, Martha (Patrick) Beinborn, Nicole Dekarske, Matlyn (Kasey) Burst, Elin (Nicholas) Stueber, and Sidney and Jolie Schrage; five great-grandchildren; and three nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Betty and Beatrice.
Bill's family wants to thank his physician, Dr. Albert Musa; and the caring staff of Agrace HospiceCare and McFarland Villa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Bill's name to McFarland Lutheran Church, Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., or your favorite charity.
A private graveside interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
