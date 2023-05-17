William G. Schrage

William G. Schrage, 90, of McFarland, Wis., passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family members.

He was born on March 31, 1933, in Marshfield, Wis., to George and Adela (Becker) Schrage. He graduated from Marshfield High School and attended Ripon College, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison. His career consisted of senior-level sales management positions, primarily in the decorative laminate industry.

