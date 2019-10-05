LODI / WASILLA, ALASKA - William Frederick "Bill" Escher, age 79, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska. He was born on May 31, 1940, the son of the late Fred and Genevieve (Dooley) Escher. After graduating from Monticello High School in 1958, Bill then attended the UW-Madison. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Gempler on July 7, 1962 in Monticello. She preceded him in death in 2006. Bill worked as a machinist for Gisholt and National Electrostatics, then spent the last 25 years of his career working for Research Products Corporation in Madison as Plant Manager until retiring in 2001. He was an active member of the Lodi United Methodist Church, the Elks and Lodi Rotary on which he served in various officer positions. He was also very active serving on multiple area committees, commissions, and boards including the Library and Town of Lodi. Bill had a variety of interests including boating, lake living, singing and volunteered for many activities in and around Lodi.

Bill is survived by his children, Tim (Terri) Escher and Jane (Peter) Bulovsky; grandchildren, Hannah, Chloe and Carmen Bulovsky, Marianne (Josh) Licht and Jenny Escher; his great-grandson, Carter Licht; and other relatives and many friends.

A funeral service will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with the Reverend Peace Kim presiding. Burial will be held at Garden Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lodi Women's Club Library or the Bill & Barb Escher Fund at the Madison Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.