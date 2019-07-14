Dr. William F. Vogelsang, Professor Emeritus of Engineering Physics at University of Wisconsin, quietly passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2019, at age 90.

Bill was born September 12, 1928 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ferd and Lula Vogelsang. He grew up building model airplanes, playing clarinet in the band, going to Colorado, and reading. His favorite childhood activities were enjoyed his whole life. Helping with the family ice making business was also an important part of his early life.

After earning a BS from Nebraska Wesleyan, an MS from Miami University of Ohio, and a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh, Bill, as a senior scientist, spent seven years as part of a team at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory working the design and development of the first nuclear reactors used on U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers. Subsequently, Bill had a long, fulfilling career at the UW. He was a valued member of his department with a special interest in fusion technology and the education of his students. During the years 1990-1997 Bill was editor of the American Nuclear Society's international research journal "Nuclear Technology".

Bill married Barbara Sarver December 27, 1955. Together they raised two children to love nature, the arts, airplanes, mountains, Nebraska and collies. Bill's family is grateful for his commitment to his wife, children and grand-children. His good ideas, contagious humor and bridge games will be missed. He would remind those who considered quitting to "Just put one foot in front of the other".

Barbara survives with their children, Margaret Sanders (Robert) and Tom (Kathy Moran); grandchildren Louisa Buck (Geoff), Billy Sanders (Martina), Adrienne Vogelsang; and great-granddaughter Josefina Fabian Sanders. Bill has rejoined his mother, father and brothers.

Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Oakwood Chamber Players, Westminster Presbyterian Church or University League.

Funeral arrangements are pending.