William E. Kurt

William E. “Bill” Kurt, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1946, to Edwin and Eileen Kurt in Madison. After graduating in 1964 from Monona Grove High School, he apprenticed at Webcrafters, where he continued to work as a mechanical engineer for 45 years until he retired in 2008. In addition to Webcrafters, he was on the Town of Burke Board for 18 years as a supervisor.

He enjoyed traveling, deer hunting, farming, golfing, working around the farm and shop, NASCAR and his family.