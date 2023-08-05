William E. Kurt

William E. “Bill” Kurt, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1946, to Edwin and Eileen Kurt in Madison. After graduating in 1964 from Monona Grove High School, he apprenticed at Webcrafters, where he continued to work as a mechanical engineer for 45 years until he retired in 2008. In addition to Webcrafters, he was on the Town of Burke Board for 18 years as a supervisor.
He enjoyed traveling, deer hunting, farming, golfing, working around the farm and shop, NASCAR and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Faye, who he married in 2009; his three children, Ron (Katrina), Brian and Sherri; granddaughter, Adeline; step-sons, Eric and Michael (Jonathan); 4 step-grandchildren, Riley, Kailin, Owen and Emerson; siblings, Joe, Louise and Ken; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Diane; his parents and his two brothers, Tom and James.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. A social gathering will follow the services at the Esquire Club.
Special thanks to all the Oncology Staff at the Columbus SSM, to all the nurses from SSM Hospice Home Health and to Meagan for her exceptional and compassionate care for Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.