William E. Hartwig, age 63 of Monroe, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Bill was born on July 20, 1954 in Monroe, the son of Byron F. and Clarice (Erickson) Hartwig. He attended Fairfield Country School and was a 1972 graduate of Monroe High School where he enjoyed playing football and was active in the Future Farmers of America. Bill farmed with his father for many years in Clarno Township and for the past seven years he has been employed in the bakery at Colony Brands. Bill was an avid bowler and over the years participated in leagues at Turner Hall and Leisure Lanes. He was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and following the Packers and Brewers. He was a former member of the Monroe Moose Lodge.

Bill is survived by his sister, Nancy Hartwig of Madison; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Reverend Randy Booth officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a luncheon at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, July 20th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials are suggested to East Clarno Zion United Methodist Church or Green County Humane Society in Bill’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net