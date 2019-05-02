MADISON- William D. Schmied passed away unexpectedly on April, 29, 2019, one day before his planned retirement.

He was born on March 24, 1948, to Berthold and Ann (Moreth) Schmied. He was born and grew up in Columbus, Wis. He attended schools in Columbus, Queen of Apostles Seminary (not a good fit!), MATC, and Edgewood College. Bill served his country in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star, Army Commendations, Viet SVC, and National Service medals. He was an active member of Lions Club of Madison.



Bill married Anne (Hitchins) Schmied on August 19, 1972, at St. Columba Church in Ottawa, Illinois, and they enjoyed almost 47 years of marriage. During their marriage, Bill bought and ran Hilldale Shell, Odana Tire, Hilldale Firestone, Segoe Shell, and Park Street Shell.



Bill is survived by his wife Anne; and daughters Jaime Schmied and Staci (Adam C. Smith) Aparicio-Smith. "Boppa" is also survived by his wonderful grandchildren Ty Aparicio, Sam Aparicio, Camden Schmied, Siena Smith, Leo Schmied, AJ, Jordan, and Alex Smith. He is further survived by his younger brother Robert (Pam) Schmied; younger sister, Ann Schmied Ramminger (Bob Wernerdehl); several nieces and nephews; so many relatives, dear friends, and long-lasting customers. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald, Richard and James; and his sister Marie.



Every night Bill would come home and talk about the great people he worked with and customers that stopped in constantly to visit. He was looking forward to retirement, but knew that he was really going to miss seeing everyone. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, and a good joke. He loved The Three Stooges, a nice cold beer, ice cream, a good steak or pork chop, and his weekly Friday fish fry.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Foundation, Lions Club West, or scholarships for his grandchildren's educations.



A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, with military honors to follow.



Cress Center

6021 University Avenue, Madison

608-238-8406