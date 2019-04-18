MADISON-William D. "Bill" Skram, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1942, in Madison, the son of Olin and Norma (Carlson) Skram. William served in the U.S. Navy for over 23 years.

William is survived by his siblings, Lois Blilie, Fred Skram, Carol Skram, Susan (Richard) Judd, and Sandra (Gary Laufenberg) Bacon; sister-in-law, Jeanne Skram; aunt, Ruby Radcliff; special friends Andrew Cichy and Ellie Rose Cichy-Braund; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip Skram; sister, Audrey Skram; niece, Kathy Skram; and brother-in-law, Robert Blilie.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held at WIGGIE’S BAR, 1901 Aberg Ave., Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A burial at sea will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Bill's name.

