William C. Johnson, age 63, of Madison, passed away at home on Thursday, May 24, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1954, in Madison, the son of Kenneth and Marjorie (Brockert) Johnson. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1973. Bill met Kathy (Derlein) Lex while dancing, and they’ve been inseparable for the past 25 years. He worked for Sutherland Lumber for many years, then UW-Whitewater in the maintenance department and finally retired from UW-Madison in 2016 as an HVAC Technician. Bill’s happiness revolved around his family, camping and golfing, especially with his son Jacob, family and friends. He also liked spending time at Menards. His contagious laugh and his larger than life personality will be missed.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Jacob (fiancé, Ashley Mueller); step-daughter, Kim Lex; step-son, Adam Lex; grandson, Taylor Lex; sisters, Karen (Mike) Geier and Betsy (Gary) Yunker; twin brother, Tom (Beth) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Jack (Rosann) Derlein, Dave (Joni) Derlein and Bob (Regina) Derlein; sister-in-law, Janice Derlein-Romine; mother-in-law, Bev Sperry; his beloved dog, Freckles and many very special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Lucas Johnson; step-father, Gaylord "Curly" Sperry; sister-in-law, Nancy Sluder; and former wife, Gail Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and Midwest Home Care, for all the care and support given to Bill.

“Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”