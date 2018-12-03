PORTAGE – William “Bruce” Turnbull passed peacefully at home on December 1, 2018, with his wife, Rhonda, by his side.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Gerald and MaryJane (Beck) Turnbull. Bruce graduated from Monona Grove High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Madison. He enjoyed a long career in the automotive industry in both sales and service in Madison, Portage and most recently with Don Larson Superstore in Baraboo. Bruce was a lifelong follower of the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corp. He was an avid sports fan, strongly supporting the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bruce and Rhonda were able to enjoy many years of travel; they especially enjoyed their trips to Hawaii, Alaska and the islands of the Caribbean. Bruce was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. He was a loyal and loving family man with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda; his children, Wendy (Pete) Winchester, Kimberly (Joe) Gelhaus, Robert Turnbull, Brendan Turnbull; siblings, R. James (Linda) Turnbull, J. Geoffrey (Julie) Turnbull, Judith Turnbull; grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Smith, Chandler Winchester, Shelby Winchester, Jennifer Puthoff, Nicholas Gelhaus, Matthew Gelhaus, Mark Turnbull, Tifanie Turnbull and great-grandson, Philip Smith. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends and his faithful companion, Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, James “Matthew” Turnbull.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Hegeman and the amazing staff at UW Carbone Cancer Clinic at 1 S. Park for their compassionate care and support. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice with a special thanks to Shelly for her kindness, care and support.

A memorial service will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., with Chaplain James Jaeger officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.



