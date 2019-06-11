William 'Bill' Whitaker

William D. "Bill" Whitaker, 64, of Bagley, formerly of Stitzer, Wisconsin, died of natural causes on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will at the Bagley Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bill was born on May 31, 1955 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Dale W. and Marion Cecelia (Langkamp) Whitaker. Bill graduated from Platteville High School in 1973. He was united in marriage to Nikki Klais on June 28, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bill worked for CenturyLink Phone Company for 38 years, where he was a business technician. He enjoyed fishing, doing woodworking building log furniture and tending to his cats. Bill was a loving father, husband, and brother. He was always there lending a helping hand to his family, friends and others.

He is survived by his wife, Nikki Whitaker; daughters, Sydney Whitaker and Bobbi Jo Jones; sisters, Diane (Tom) Genthe and Cheryl (Keith) Whitaker-Bailey; brothers, Jim Whitaker and Don (Karen) Whitaker; father-in-law, Chick Klais and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Hazel Klais.

