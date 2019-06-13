MCFARLAND/STOUGHTON-William "Bill" W. Eversoll peacefully joined his Lord on June 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Bill was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in September 2016 and fought hard against it for a few years.

Bill was born on January 29, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late William W. and Florence (Stuer) Eversoll. Bill married his "true love", Loanne Holub, on February 1, 1958 and was married 48 years until Loanne's death from cancer on January 8, 2006. They were best friends and enjoyed traveling together especially their trips to Hawaii, northern Wisconsin and the North Shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota.



Bill worked for Thom McAn Shoes for 25 years and then worked another 25 years for Leath Furniture until he retired.

In his early years, Bill served in the Air National Guard. Bill was a very loving, supportive and devoted father. He was a kind, humble, caring, hardworking and giving Christian man. Bill was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh many times hoping for a humorous reaction. After his wife passed, Bill adopted his pride and joy, Evie, short for Evelyn. He enjoyed spending time with Evie at home and at the dog park. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed volunteering at River Food Pantry, Covenant Lutheran Church and Skaalen Nursing Home. Bill also enjoyed spending time with his "lady friend" Barb volunteering, seeing movies and performing jokes together. Bill was a dog lover, enjoyed feeding the birds, music and watching sports especially the Brewers and Packers.



Bill is survived by his four children: Deb Weisensel (Mark), Patti Opie (Kurt), Michael Eversoll (Michelle) and Jeff Eversoll. In addition, he's survived by 9 grandchildren Tim and Ryan Halverson, Jeff and Matt Opie, Stephen, Marques and Kaitlynn Eversoll, and Jackson and Parker Eversoll, 2 grandchildren by marriage Reece and Mica and 7 great-grandchildren Bryson, Anna, Lyle, Ira, Renner, Quintin and Max and two "adopted" grandchildren Alexia and Meisha. His sister, Willodene Mayer, and 2 nieces and 1 nephew Sue, Linda and Rob also survive him. He is also survived by his lady friend, Barb Veum and many other friends. Bill always enjoyed kind notes from his good friend, Signe Rose.



Funeral services for Bill will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, WI 53589. Visitation will be held 4-7:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME MCFARLAND, 5801 US Highway 51, McFarland, WI 53558 and will continue from 10-11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.



The family would like to thank Barb Veum for her love and care. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Guirish Agni for all his extended care and guidance and the entire staff of Agrace HospiceCare for caring for Bill during his final days.



Cress Funeral Home

206 W. Prospect St.

Stoughton, WI 53589

608-873-9244