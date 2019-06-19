William "Bill" Skinner Jr.

STOUGHTON-William J. Skinner Jr. age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

He was born on May 11, 1936, in Stoughton, the son of William and Mary (Balliet) Skinner. He married Shirley (Offerdahl) Skinner on April 24, 1954, in McFarland.

Bill served for 35 years in the Air National Guard and worked as a Senior Master Sergeant Fire Chief, earning many awards during his time of service. He traveled to the Fire Chief's Reunion every year. Bill was a Lionel train collector, and enjoyed playing golf, Dominoes, dice and cards. Summertime activities with his grandchildren in the backyard pool was a favorite activity for everyone involved. Special thanks to Richard Hoffman for his company on rides to dialysis.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; children, Bill (Sue) Skinner III, Sherrie (Carey) Hensel, Cathie (Jeff) Cunningham and Kerrie (Craig) Kittleson; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Thiel, Donna Cohan and Florence Simonson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 Noon, on Monday, June 24, 2019. A luncheon will follow the service at American Legion Post No. 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

