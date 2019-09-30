William "Bill" P. Meixelsperger, age 68, passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness at University Hospital in Madison on Sept. 27,2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Milwaukee on Mar. 7, 1951. He was the only son of the late Anton and Alma (Ring) Meixelsperger. He briefly attended Holy Name Seminary School in Madison and was a graduate of River Valley High School; class of 1969. Following High School, Bill attended MATC in Madison and graduated with a degree in accounting. Bill worked for Ed Kramer & Sons, General Beverage and the Suemnicht Cheese Factory. He could also be found playing fast pitch softball at the park in Plain. Early on his dad encouraged an interest in agriculture, which fueled his passion for his farm in Valley View and raising his "A.M." Hereford Cattle, something he and his wife Jackie shared an interest in.

He met Jacquline "Jackie" Wilhelm at the 3 day Plain Celebration, and they were united in marriage on Sept.2, 1972 at St. Luke's in Plain. Together they shared a love for bowling at the Palace, playing Euchre and deer hunting. Bill could often be found at his favorite spot on the farm enjoying the view of the back pocket, watering his cattle, and listening to the Green Bay Packers, the Brewers, and other happenings on AM radio.

Bill is survived by his two children, Ryan Meixelsperger and Rachel (Randy) Krumenauer, five grandchildren Ariana, Cain Meixelsperger, Braydyn, Coltyn, and Nash Krumenauer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jackie and a special dog, Norby.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Oct. 7, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com