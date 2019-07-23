William "Bill" Lamm

Stoughton- William R. "Bill" Lamm, 77, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Bill was born April 29, 1942 in Milwaukee, the son of Bernard T. Lamm and Gertrude R. (Kinch) Lamm.

Bill spent his career as a fermentation specialist in industrial Microbiology and held a number of US Patents. In his retirement he volunteered for many lake association projects in the Madison area, specifically working on monitoring water quality in Lake Kegonsa and the surrounding watershed.



Bill is survived by his wife, Connie Hagen; and three children, Steve Lamm of Irvine, CA, Julie (Buddy) Burton of Cedar Rapids, IA and Andrea (Matt) Hess of Janesville. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, Matthew and Amy Lamm and Rebekah and Isaac Burton; brother, Kenneth (Dorothy) Lamm of Flagstaff, AZ; and a sister, Barbara Dobbs of Lake Geneva Bill is also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan (Jeff) Clark; his brother-in-law John (Marsha) Hagen; and his nieces and nephews: Aaron Dobbs, Adrianne (Masakazu) Kaneko, Austin (Jessy) Dobbs, James (Erin) Clark, Rachel Clark (Eric Anderson), Christine (Travis) Stannard, Joshua Hagen, Morgan (Megan) Hagen, Taylor (Crystal) Hagen, Sloane Hagen, Steffan Hagen, Andrew (Rachael) Sutter, and Hannah Sutter and many grand-nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Hagen Sutter.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Memorials may be given to the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Clean Lakes Alliance or the Friends of Lake Kegonsa in Bill's memory.



Please share your memories of Bill by posting Tributes.

