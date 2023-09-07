William "Bill" K. Miller

William (Bill) Kent Miller, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Bill was born on April 28th, 1944, in Norman, Oklahoma, son of Delbert and Caroline Miller. He was united in marriage to Rolita Persenico, the love of his life, on September 28th, 1991.
Bill grew up in Columbus, Nebraska and loved to spend time with his grandmother, Edith. He was an athlete, playing football and baseball, and spent his summers working at the city pool. He always had a love of adventure and fondly recalled road trips with friends to neighboring states. Bill went to Hastings College, played football and baseball, and studied philosophy. He went on to get graduate degrees in Psychology in Denver, Colorado and joined the Army Reserves where he served proudly for six years. As a young man, Bill loved to ride his motorcyle, play guitar, golf, and gather with friends. He also found his love and passion for helping others.
Bill traveled to Wisconsin after his graduate program and started working at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he taught for 45 years in the Psychology Department. He also started a counseling clinic called WKM Psychology Clinics in 1981 that still serves Southwestern Wisconsin and was the Director and President for over 40 years. Bill wrote:
"I always aspire to show compassion, understanding respect for my clients' feelings and needs. My goal for each of my clients is to develop a helping relationship with respect and understanding."
His love and passion for America, Harleys, guns, hunting, Packers, Huskers, and a good beer was known by all. He was also a fan of telling stories about his adventures like going to Sturgis, bike trips with the guys, his glory days in the band Two of a Kind, and shooting guns at the range or in the driveway with family and friends.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, counselor, professor, uncle, mentor, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many. Bill is survived by his wife, Rolita; his five children Caroline (Matthew) Beidler, Bradley (Autumn) Miller, Robin (Tim) Hocking, Jeff (Beth) Rateike, Chad (Sharon) Rateike; twelve grandchildren, Michael (Jami) Hocking, Joshua (Nichole) Hocking, Jessica (Chris) Phelps, Rachel (Nathan) Bird, Isla Miller, Tyler Rateike, William Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Brent Finley, Elisha Schultz, Violet and Henrick Beidler; great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Reid, Maddox, Emma, Arrington, Brantley, Xavier, Isabella, and Maci. He was preceded in death by his parents: Delbert and Caroline Miller; and his grand daughter Olivia. The family would also like to acknowledge the amazing staff of WKM Psychology Clinics, including Cheryl, Heather, Jan, and Gabby, along with all of the students he mentored over decades of teaching.
A private service at Melby's Funeral Home was held for family and close friends on September 6th, 2023.
Lonely rivers flow / To the sea, to the sea / To the open arms of the sea, yeah / Lonely rivers sigh / "Wait for me, wait for me" / I'll be coming home, wait for me
- from Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers
