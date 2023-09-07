William "Bill" K. Miller

William (Bill) Kent Miller, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Bill was born on April 28th, 1944, in Norman, Oklahoma, son of Delbert and Caroline Miller. He was united in marriage to Rolita Persenico, the love of his life, on September 28th, 1991. 

Bill grew up in Columbus, Nebraska and loved to spend time with his grandmother, Edith. He was an athlete, playing football and baseball, and spent his summers working at the city pool. He always had a love of adventure and fondly recalled road trips with friends to neighboring states. Bill went to Hastings College, played football and baseball, and studied philosophy. He went on to get graduate degrees in Psychology in Denver, Colorado and joined the Army Reserves where he served proudly for six years. As a young man, Bill loved to ride his motorcyle, play guitar, golf, and gather with friends. He also found his love and passion for helping others. 