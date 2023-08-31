William "Bill" John Fleck

It is with heavy hearts that the family of William John “Bill” Fleck, 94, announce his passing. After a fruitful life, Bill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. He was born on March 22, 1929, in Bismarck, N.D., the son of Joseph and Rose (McDonough) Fleck.

Bill graduated from North St. Paul High School in St. Paul, Minn. He attended the University of Minnesota. During the Korean Conflict, Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. After moving his young family to Madison, Wis., in the early 1950s, Bill was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church for 68 years before moving on to St. Peter’s and St. Olaf’s parishes in the last years of his life. While at St. Bernard’s, Bill served in several leadership roles, including several terms as Parish Council President, Parish Festival Director, and Men’s Choir Director.