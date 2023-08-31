William "Bill" John Fleck

It is with heavy hearts that the family of William John “Bill” Fleck, 94, announce his passing. After a fruitful life, Bill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. He was born on March 22, 1929, in Bismarck, N.D., the son of Joseph and Rose (McDonough) Fleck.
Bill graduated from North St. Paul High School in St. Paul, Minn. He attended the University of Minnesota. During the Korean Conflict, Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. After moving his young family to Madison, Wis., in the early 1950s, Bill was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church for 68 years before moving on to St. Peter’s and St. Olaf’s parishes in the last years of his life. While at St. Bernard’s, Bill served in several leadership roles, including several terms as Parish Council President, Parish Festival Director, and Men’s Choir Director.
At the beginning of his professional career, Bill worked at several jobs to support his wife and eight children before finding his calling and making significant contributions to his community in the Dane County Zoning Department, where he worked his way up to become the Zoning Administrator. At the county, Bill earned the respect of coworkers, builders, developers, homeowners, county supervisors, town board members, and even a few lawyers, judges and politicians. He also served as Acting Zoning Administrator after retirement when he was called again to serve in his former capacity in a time of emergency. Also, after retirement, Bill enjoyed a part-time career as a consultant with Buell Consulting, where he was responsible for procuring permits for cell towers that helped build the cellular infrastructure across Wisconsin.
Bill was known for his powerful strength, distinguished presence, studious intellect, good humor, sense of fairness and solid character. He showed great courage and fortitude over the last not-quite-four years of his life, enduring the loss of his wife of 72 years, his only sister, his last remaining brother, and three of his five sons in quick succession.
Bill will forever be remembered by his children, Michael Fleck, Christine and Dexter Mueller, Theresa Fleck, Andrew and Nancy Fleck, and Katherine and Richard Festge; daughters-in-law, Mary Kate, Sharon and Pamela; his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their spouses; his siblings-in-law, Violet McKenzie, Katherine Johnson, Mary Pat Fleck, Deloris McKenzie and Jerry Mettes; his numerous nieces, nephews, and their spouses; his many friends and associates still living; and the staffs at Parkside Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare, for whom Bill and his family were most grateful for the care they gave him during his final weeks.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemarie; sons, William, Stephen and John; parents, Joseph and Rose; and siblings, Jerol Fleck, June Stein and Robert Fleck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, with Father Bala Kasipogu presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.