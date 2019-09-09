William "Bill" Hutter of Spring Green joined our Heavenly Father and his beloved wife, Judy.

Bill was the only son of Clarence and Mildred (Buchner) Hutter of Spring Green. He graduated from Spring Green High School where he met his high school sweetheart Judy Limmex and together they farmed and raised four children. Bill will be remembered for his ongoing support of his community and the Catholic Church.

Bill served on the Spring Green Village Board for seven years and was the Spring Green Village President for six of those years. He enjoyed over 45 years of membership in the Spring Green Lion's Club and the Spring Green Masons.

Bill was proud of the work he did as a farmer, raising seed corn for almost 30 years, and as a member of the National Corn Growers Association in Iowa. He was a proponent for pioneering the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association through the University Extension Program.

Bill dabbled in many committees and activities within the community including Fox Hunting with the Spring Green Rod and Gun Club, serving on the Richland Medical Center Board, acting as Treasurer for the Sauk County Farm Coop Board, participating on the Sauk County Farm Bureau Board, and driving school bus for three years.

He was an advocate for the building of a new library, the Spring Green Community Library, and served on the Library Building Committee. He bought and rebuilt Jefferson Plaza with his partner Dave Zwettler and today Zwettler and Hutter continue to manage this business center. Bill and Judy experienced many states and countries and loved to travel by train.

Bill enjoyed dancing at his parents' dance hall, Rainbow Gardens, and playing the drums in the band while attending Farm Short Course at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he is also a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Agriculture and Life Sciences Alumni Association.

Bill is survived by his son William (Tracie) Hutter and daughter Barbara (Kerry) Henning of Kiel, Wis. He loved spending time with his five grandchildren-Kristen (Josh) Dalton, Zachary (Kristi) Henning, Leah (Tre Simpson) Henning, Michelle Henning and fiancé Andrew Koch, and Kara Hutter.

He adored his two great-grandchildren Kruze and Calliope and is so proud to have been a part of their lives. He is thankful for his friendship with his sister-in-law Rosemarie (Monty Hottman) Luther. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy, his son, Mark C. Hutter, daughter Mary Beth Hutter, parents Clarence and Mildred Hutter, and sisters Mary (Florian "Bub") Schreiner, and Jesse (Jim) McEvilly-all of whom he is looking forward to being reunited with. Bill is survived by and preceded in death by many other special friends and family members. He has appreciated all of your friendships over his lifetime.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 2:00 P.M. until the time of Mass at 4:00 P.M. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Richardson, the staff at Richland Hospital and Spring Green Medical Center, and the staff at Greenway Manor and Greenway Terrace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spring Green Food Pantry. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.