William “Bill” “Grizz” C. Meili, age 71, passed away at William S. Middleton V.A. Hospital in Madison surrounded by his family and close friends on Apr. 24, 2019. He was born in Dodgeville, June 11, 1947 to the late Clarence and Margaret (Duncan) Meili. Bill attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Dodgeville and graduated from Hollandale High School; class of 1965. Following High School he worked for Wick Building in Mazomanie until he was drafted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. During Vietnam, Bill quickly rose in rank to Sergeant while holding the title of machine gun squad leader. Upon his return to Ft. Carson Colorado he was recommended and promoted as a noncommissioned officer.

After returning from the service he worked at the feed mill in Spring Green and shortly after went to attend a truck driver’s school; this started a lifelong career driving semi. Bill worked for several companies in the many years he drove, Fuchs Trucking, J&R Schugel, Green County Express, and lastly Madison Freight where he retired from. Bill was united in marriage to Terry A. Buelow on June 5, 1971 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie.

When not on the road, Bill looked forward to time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid reader preferring the bound book over the electronic version. Bill loved old western movies, watching football, and baseball while trying to watch NASCAR at the same time. He was a member of the Greening Buelow American Legion Post 437 of Mazomanie and the Ewing Olson VFW Post 9336 of Arena.

Bill is survived by his wife, Terry; daughter, Whitney Reimann; and was “Papa” to his grandchildren, Kalen, Jarrett, Lilliana, Molly, and Hayden; a sister, Arlene (Gary) Peterson and a special friend, Steve Harrington. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Albert and Catherine Weier; siblings, Bob Meili, Yvonne Spangler, and Rita Duncan.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held at 5:00 pm on May 3, 2019 at Grandma Mary’s Café, Hwy 14 Arena. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of service.

Bill’s family would like to thank the entire staff at the William S. Middleton V.A. Hospital in Madison, especially the ICU staff during Bill’s three week stay for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com