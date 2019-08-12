William "Bill" Eugene Enloe, of Rewey, WI was born July 3, 1928 to Thomas and Gladys (Rain) Enloe and died at the age of 91 on August 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb, WI. Rev. Kathy Jacobson will officiate. Burial will be at Mifflin Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of plants, flowers, and memorials please share a Bill Enloe story with a friend. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bill was a lifelong resident and farmer of Iowa County having lived on the home farm since he was two years old. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Mae Loreen Popp on November 6, 1947. According to one of his contemporaries, "The best move Bill made was to steal home plate and make Ruth his lifetime manager." Their seven children: Judith (Robert) Casper, Robert (Myra) Enloe, Jean (Robert) Breslow, Steven (Barbara) Enloe, Richard (Linda) Enloe, Janet (Jeffery) Woodward, Joanne (David) Merriam, 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, Bill's sister (Barbara Johns) and numerous nieces/nephews would all agree.

Bill was an avid sports fan (especially baseball) having tried out for the Phillies as a young man. His passion for baseball continued as a lifelong Yankees fan and analyzer. There was never a referee/official in southwest Wisconsin who had 20/20 vision when Bill was present supporting his kids and grandkids.

He was an Iowa County Brown Swiss dairy farmer and continued to do field work into his late 80's. Bill and Ruth had been 4-H leaders of the Mifflin Toppers for a number of years. He had been an Iowa-Grant Booster Club member and had served on the Iowa-Grant School Board. Bill seldom met a book he didn't like to read and never met a Euchre game he didn't love.

This love was surpassed by his love of family evident through picnic/swim trips to Governor Dodge State Park, softball games in the pasture, large Christmas gatherings and pizza parties. Bill lived a long and happy life. He will be missed, but not forgotten for he will be seen in his children's broad smiles, in their love of the land and their devotion to family.

