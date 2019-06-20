Stoughton-William (Bill) Edward Schultz passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 17, 2019 at his home in Stoughton.

Bill was born Feb 21, 1951 to Mary & Ray E Schultz. As children, his older brother Ray took pride in being the only one allowed to beat him up (as needed)—no one else would get away with it if they tried! He was a 1969 graduate of Madison East High School, attended Madison Business College, and a long-time resident of the East Side. Bill retired from Ohio Medical LLC in 2012. He enjoyed woodworking, loved & sheltered dogs & cats, and was very proud of his bowling game—bowled 299 twice and an 832 series!

His wife Marla Lanoway passed away in 2015 leaving Bill with a huge hole in his heart!

Bill is survived by his brother Ray R (Joan) Schultz of Eden Prairie MN; cousin Dennis (Carol) McQuade; nieces & nephew: Emily (Jeff) Barnacle, Sarah (Dave) Larson, William/Buddy Schultz; many fun (and sometimes rowdy) cousins & Lanoway kin; and his very dear friends Tuxedo, Jean Mazzara & Tony Allhands.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Bill would have appreciated memorials to be made to the Dane County Animal Humane Society (5132 Voges Road, Madison WI 53718).

