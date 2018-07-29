William “Bill” E. Henning, age 78, took his last flight and passed away peacefully at his home in Witwen on July 27, 2018.

He was born in Madison to the late Clarence J. and Wilma M. (Lange) Henning. Bill graduated from Sauk City High School in 1957 and furthered his education by attending Sauk County Teacher’s College in Reedsburg and later obtaining his B.A. in Elementary Education from U.W. Platteville; and going on to getting his Masters from U.W. Madison.

He taught students in the Sauk Prairie School District starting at Grand Avenue, and later BlackHawk and Tower Rock Schools. Bill later returned to Blackhawk as the Teaching Principal and retired there in 1997 after a 37 year career.

He was united in marriage to Ruby D. Bromley on July 24, 1985. Bill had a love of flying, and as a reward to himself for obtaining his Master’s degree he took flight lessons and obtained a pilot’s license and bought an airplane.

From a young age Bill was involved in Cub Scouts and later was a Boy Scout Troop Leader. He enjoyed hunting, especially pheasants, fishing, woodworking in his shop, auto body repair. Bill had a love of music; he played the drums, bass guitar and sang in a band in his younger years. He had a love for horses and dogs, especially vizslas. Bill relished time spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Ruby; three children, Ron (Heather Kavanaugh) Henning of Denzer, Ronda (Rick) Lehman of Denzer, Rita (Jim) Tisol of Chippewa Falls; step daughter Robin Bromley of Sauk City; grandchildren, Becky (Karl) Schwoegler, Samantha Lick, Lindsey and Tommy Lehman, Lucas and Kayla Tisol, Emilie Wake, Jillian Bromley, Jennifer, Kyle and Brittney Willey; 2 great grandchildren, Mason and McKinley Schwoegler. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step daughter, Sheri Willey and infant sister, Lilla Rose.

Bill’s family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice Staff and Dr. James Heun and the Dean Oncology staff for their wonderful care.

As per Bill’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at the Honey Creek Rod and Gun Club Park in Leland on Aug. 19 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers a memorial scholarship will be established in Bill’s name.