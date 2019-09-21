William Bert Bridge "Bill", age 89, passed away on September 16, 2019, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born in Madison, WI on May 17, 1930 to Ross William Bridge and Lillian Hilda (Hess) Bridge. Mr. Bridge began his education in the Madison School System where he was on the Madison West State Championship Golf Team. When serving in the Air Force he was stationed in England. Upon discharge he attended UW Madison.

William married Norene Jean Strommen on April 3, 1954. The Bridges made their home in Madison. While raising their children, he was co-owner of Badger Tile with his father and brother, Mervin Bridge. Later he founded Bill Bridge Builders and Bill Bridge Real Estate.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards, travel, casinos and time with his family and friends. Over the years he made it a priority to show support for family by attending school events, horse shows, dance recitals, wrestling matches and football games. His undying support for his family was his true priority.

He is survived by five children, Cynthia (Gary) Heberling, Dean (Becky) Bridge, Theresa (Robert) Fox, Cheryl Dearth, Susan (Adam) Stauffer; grandchildren, Jennifer Heberling (Paul Walker), Gretchen Heberling, Michelle (James) Dobson, Michael Bridge, Kristen Dearth (McClain Gitch), Roberta (Nathan) Yadon, Chandra (Nathan) Peterson, Garrison Stauffer, Reagan Stauffer; great grandchildren Liberty Martin, Gavin Peterson, Marcus Peterson, Clyde Yadon, and Lydia Yadon. He is also survived by his cousin Mary Peterson, and his sister-in-law Betty Bridge. He was preceded in death by his wife Norene, his brother Mervin Bridge, and son-in-law Lester Dearth.

Services will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by Service and Luncheon held at the church. Burial will be at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Rd, Madison, WI. Please share your memories at cressfuneralservice.com



