William Bell Hobbins M.D.

Dr. William B. Hobbins, born August 16th, 1924, in Madison, Wisconsin has passed away in his home on February 11th, 2018.

Dr. Hobbins life was about caring for others through his knowledge of medicine and his love of Jesus.

Dr. Hobbins became a medical doctor in 1945. His focus was on helping women fight breast cancer with thermography. Dr. Hobbins traveled the world teaching his methods to fight breast cancer and sharing his life with everyone. He co-authored a book with Wendy Sellens, Breast Cancer Boot Camp. Dr. Hobbins spent the last years of his medical life in the study of Holistic Medicine, where he believed in "caring for the patient and incidentally his/her disease". His life was full of helping people, knowledge, love of nature and animals.

The most important aspect of Dr. WM B. Hobbins life was his service to Jesus. He spent the greater part of his life sharing in bible studies and reaching out to all who wanted to know Jesus. Everything that Dr. Hobbins would need to sign his name to would be signed, "Jesus' Friend". His greatest love is Jesus.

Dr. Hobbins is survived by his wife of 47 years Paula Hobbins; their two adopted children Harrison and Hailey; and Paula's children Kelly Todd, Tracy Todd and Dirk Todd. Dr Hobbins is also survived by the six children of his first marriage to Meredith Hobbins: Bill Hobbins, Kristi Alplanalp, Deborah Hobbins, Cynthia Hobbins, Ted Hobbins, and Richard Hobbins.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Reception honoring Dr. Hobbins on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 from 11:00am to 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Road in Madison.

It would be Dr. Hobbins's wish that instead of flowers or other material remembrances that donations be made to the Farley Center or the Church of Fulton, in the name of Jesus.