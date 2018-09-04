William Albert Scanlon

Appleton - William “Bill” Albert Scanlon, age 90, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018 in Verona, WI.

He was born in Neenah, WI on July 17, 1928, the son of William and Estella (Lallendorf) Scanlon. He graduated from Bethel Academy in 1946, and attended Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, MI, until he was drafted into the Army.

Bill married Eleanor Woodard on March 6, 1951. They lived in Arlington, VA, where Bill worked for the Army. Upon leaving the Army, they moved to Appleton, where Bill went into business with Stan (Tiny) Holcomb building custom homes in the Fox Valley. He retired at age 62, and he and Eleanor began spending their winters in Panama City Beach, FL, where he golfed six days a week. He was a very active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Appleton and Panama City Beach. Bill and Eleanor loved hosting friends and family in their homes, and Bill never let anyone leave without chocolate in their pockets. He will always be remembered as a kind, hard-working, generous man who would do anything for his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his children, Connie (John) Gales and Tom (Ray) Scanlon; grandchildren, Paul Des Jardins (Dr. Kristin Denslow), Rachel Campbell and Alexandra Scanlon; great grandchildren, Amelia and Beatrix Des Jardins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; grandson, Michael Scanlon; twin sister, Elizabeth Collard and sister, Janeth Peterson.

A memorial celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 5:00pm on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Fox Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 265 S Green Bay Rd, Neenah with Pastor Adam Case presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 3:00pm until the time of service.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and Adam Case for the care and support they provided to Bill and family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

