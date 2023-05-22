William A Voltz Sr

William A. Voltz Sr. of Mauston passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Dells Health Srvices in the  arms of his wife and surrounded by family.

Bill was born November 1, 1940 in Necedah, Wisconsin.  He was the son of Jack and Mildred (Pray) Voltz.  Bill graduated from Mauston High School in 1958.  He attended WWTC in La Crosse.  He met the love of his life Donna Jean Pagel and they were married on February 13th, 1960.  They were blessed with four children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.