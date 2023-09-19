William A. Koenig, Jr.

STOUGHTON- William A. “Bill” Koenig Jr., age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. He was born on Sept. 28, 1956, in Stoughton, the son of William and Margaret (Nevermann) Koenig Sr.
Bill graduated from Stoughton High School in 1975 and went on to graduate from MATC with a degree as a Machinist and achieved Journeyman status while working at Greig Machine in Stoughton. He went on to work as an instrument maker and machinist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Science Lab (PSL) for 36 years. He was a perfectionist and took great satisfaction in attention to the smallest detail. He was proud of his work and the fact that instruments he fabricated supported the advancement of research across the globe (Ice Cube Neutrino Observation of Antarctica and the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Switzerland) and in space (Hubble Telescope).
Bill was a train enthusiast with a special fondness for the B.N.S.F. line. He enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, playing pool and was always interested in science. Bill was a pit crew member of the John and Jack Olson Racing Team traveling across the United States and in Canada. To enhance racing performance, he created and machined numerous specialty shock absorber components for the team that were later highlighted in NASCAR racing.
Bill’s love and passion for photography was a true expression of his talent and creativity. Starting in his youth with a camera and a basement dark room emerging into the digital era. Bill’s photographs have been published in local newspapers, national train magazines and adorn the walls of family, friends and local businesses.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Beth (David) Natter and Kristen (Mark) Clayton; best friend, Lori Dallmann; nephews, Erik (Ellie) Holzhuter and Anders "A.J.” Natter (Kelly Hunter); niece, Gretchen (Greg) Holton; and canine companion, Blue Jean. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret.
A tribute from a close friend of Bill’s describes him well:
“Bill was a man of his word. His talents were there for anyone to see. He was a quiet person, a private person and a man of few words. But the ones he spoke, he believed… Rest in peace Bill, we will meet again on the shores of Caledonia.”
Bill, Billy, Big Bill, Moose, Moosey - May you rest in peace.
A celebration of life will be held at AMERICAN LEGION POST NO. 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton, from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
