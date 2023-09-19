William A. Koenig, Jr.

STOUGHTON- William A. “Bill” Koenig Jr., age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. He was born on Sept. 28, 1956, in Stoughton, the son of William and Margaret (Nevermann) Koenig Sr.

Bill graduated from Stoughton High School in 1975 and went on to graduate from MATC with a degree as a Machinist and achieved Journeyman status while working at Greig Machine in Stoughton.  He went on to work as an instrument maker and machinist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Science Lab (PSL) for 36 years. He was a perfectionist and took great satisfaction in attention to the smallest detail. He was proud of his work and the fact that instruments he fabricated supported the advancement of research across the globe (Ice Cube Neutrino Observation of Antarctica and the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Switzerland) and in space (Hubble Telescope).