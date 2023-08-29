William A. "Bill" Funk

William Austin Funk, usually called Bill, was born June 1930 in Roselle, NJ the third child of William and Elizabeth Funk. As his father joked, it was perfect timing because bills usually come on the first of the month. Bill graduated from Roselle’s Abraham Clark High School in 1948. After graduation Bill briefly attended Purdue University, but left for a stint in the US Navy where he trained as a Seabee. For those who knew Bill in his later years, you will remember him telling his favorite story about traveling in Europe when he was stationed in Naples, Italy.

When Bill’s enlistment ended, he enrolled at Rockford College. He would also attend Illinois Wesleyan University and Ohio State University. He certainly gave it the old college try, but college was really not for him.