VERONA-William A. "Bill" Crawley, age 87, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

He was born on July 30, 1932, in Madison, the son of William and Ethel (Hanson) Crawley. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1955. He was united in marriage to Greta Greve on Dec. 30, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis.

Bill was a self-employed master plumber, working in the Madison area for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of the Plumbers Union in Madison. Bill enjoyed playing cards, spending time up North, camping and was very focused on spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Greta; son, Jeff Crawley; seven grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Rita Crawley; brother, Donald (LueRae) Crawley; sister-in-law, Sue Crawley; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jon Crawley; grandson, Jeffery Crawley; great-grandson, Jonathan Brown; sisters, Shirley (Virgil) Grueneberg and Marlene Crawley; and brother, Ronald Crawley.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Connie Matye presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park with Military Honors being conducted. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

