William A. Babcock

William "Bill" A. Babcock, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wellington Place.

Bill was born on February 19, 1933 in Janesville, son of the late Lawrence and Minnie (Schmaling). He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Berndt in Loves Park, IL on December 5, 1953. They were married for 63 years before she preceded him in death on December 27, 2016.

Bill was a United States Navy veteran and a Life Member of the Deerfield-Cambridge VFW and American Legion. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Converse, SC. Bill was a long time Tool and Die Maker; working for Ingersoll, Thomas Industries, Modern Machine and Wisconsin Fineblanking until his retirement at age 80.

One of Bill's great joys was taking yearly tarpon fishing trips to Matlacha, FL with family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and raising pigs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his children, Betsy (Robert) Fueling, Mark Babcock, Kathleen Case, Sheryl Babcock, MaryJo Hookstead, Sally (Phillip) Cali and Debra (Barry) Satterlee all of Fort Atkinson; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and sister, Laurel McClenithan of Matlache, FL. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Julian Patterson and brothers, Donald and Richard Babcock.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

His family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Rainbow Hospice and Wellington Place.