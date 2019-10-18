

Willard John "Will" Jensen, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

He was born on December 28, 1924, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of John Edward and Mayme (Anderson) Jensen. Willard was united in marriage to Carol Lois Beck on October 1, 1949. Together they were married 67 years, and raised two children in a loving and caring home.

Willard graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine in January, 1943. Willard was drafted into the Army during World War II in May, 1943. He was a trained by the Bell System to become a member of the Signal Corp supporting the communication efforts of the war. He was a Buck Sergeant and was part of the D Day +3 campaign on Omaha Beach. He met the love of this life after the war at a Christmas dance where they fell in love.Willard worked for the Bell Telephone Company and upon retirement worked with Answer Madison Telecommunications Company.Willard loved to fix and build things and there wasn't anything he couldn't figure out how to do. He loved his garden and walking his many dogs through the years. Family dogs and cats were constant companions through life. He was an active member of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was a Master Mason in the Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge, a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, P.F.L.A.G. and was a volunteer with the Redi Group.

Will and Carol enjoyed their travels here and abroad.

Willard will be remembered for his contagious smile and ever-present twinkle in his eyes. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and truly never met anyone who he didn't like. He was a friend to all. He loved his Louis L'Amour books, fishing and bow hunting. Christmas was a special time of year baking Norwegian Sandbakkels and Julekake and his very precise way of decorating the family Christmas tree.

Willard is survived by his children, Julie Jensen and Jeffrey (Matt Brazelton) Jensen; his adopted family, Dennis and Marcia Yockers, Gretchen (Darin) and their son Henry James Kleinsasser; and Janet Yockers. Willard was preceded in death by his wife Carol in 2017.

A celebration of life for Willard will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Crossroads Care Center and Agrace Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054