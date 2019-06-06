Evansville, WI-Wilbert C. Zweifel, age 92, of Evansville passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born on December 8, 1926 the son of Walter and Maria Magdalena (Elmer) Zweifel in Belleville. Wilbert graduated from Belleville High School in 1944 and farmed with his family. On February 8, 1946 he was united in marriage to Velma Smith. Wilbert began driving truck in 1947 for Ed Wittwer Trucking of Mt. Horeb where he ran a can milk route, cheese route, and a livestock route. In 1956 he then began driving for Forest Brigham hauling livestock and also moved his family to Evansville. Wilbert became and owner operator in 1964 when he purchased his first GMC semi-tractor.

He hauled machinery, farm tractors, lumber, and steel throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico until 1975 when he began driving for Thompson Sand and Gravel of Evansville. Wilbert came off the road to care for his wife Velma who had been diagnosed with lung cancer. He was her primary caregiver until her death on November 1, 1989. Wilbert returned to driving for the Evansville Auto Auction until his retirement at age 87. Wilbert will be remembered as a hard-working man, who didn't have many hobbies, but always liked to be busy. He enjoyed planting trees and flowers with Velma and doing the yard work. He also enjoyed playing dirty clubs with the family and watching westerns.

Wilbert is survived by his daughter Laura (Ralph) Hagner, daughter-in-law Charlene Smith, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Pauline Jaeger, Frederick (Alice) Zweifel, Ruth Zweifel, and Henry Zweifel, sister-in-law Vivian Dodge, brothers-in-law Werner Kuenzi and Kenny Stampfli, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Jerrald Zweifel, stepson James Smith, great-granddaughter Jasmine Zweifel, sisters Helen Kuenzi and Mary Stampfli, brother Marvin Zweifel, father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Mabel Smith, brother-in-law Burton Jaeger, and sister-in-law Carol Smith in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 E. Church St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating. Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, WI.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank all the neighbors and friends that have helped Wilbert over the years.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

