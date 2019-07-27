Weston "Wes" F. Stromme

Weston "Wes" Franklin Stromme, age 78, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 with his family by his side at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Weston "Wes" was born in Oshkosh on June 23, 1941, to parents Franklin and Emma (Eder) Stromme. He was a 1959 graduate of Hortonville high school. He married Ellen R. Fisher on New Years Eve, December 31, 1960. Together, they raised one daughter and three sons and enjoyed over 58 years of marriage. Wes was a licensed cheese maker, retiring from Wisconsin Cheeseman in 1992. He also worked part-time for the Wisconsin State Journal for 30 years, until retiring in 2012. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, auto racing, playing bingo and cards; especially, Sheepshead, Kings Corners and 31. He also enjoyed going to the Fireside Theatre, as well as, traveling to Las Vegas and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Wes was a dedicated Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and playing with his beloved cat, Riley.

Wes is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; children, Victoria (Dan) Yonkie, Richard (Denise) Stromme, Michael (Rebecca) Stromme, David Stromme (Kristina Guell); six grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jordan, Mya, Lila; two step-grandchildren, Brenna and Carter; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Judith Stromme and Janice (Harold) Hinz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2810 Crossroads Dr. #1900, Madison, WI 53718. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Heartland Hospice and Meriter Hospital; especially to the nurses in IMC and 6 Tower.