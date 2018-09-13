Madison/Stoughton – Werner Dennis Rhyner; age 70, a devoted family man passed away suddenly on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at his home of 43 years.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1947, in Stoughton, the son of Werner and Faye (Aaberg) Rhyner.

On April 18, 1970, he married the love of his life, Betty (Garbers) at Christ Lutheran Church in West Salem, Wis.

In 1975, Werner graduated from UW-Madison with an accounting degree. For 42 years, Werner worked in various capacities as a certified public accountant where he demonstrated his conservative financial acumen.

In December of 2017, after 23 years of joyful dedicated service to Bock Water Heaters, he retired and started the new journey of his life. His retirement would include his focus on his hobbies – fine-tuning his golf game, beating others at cards, and making sure every new movie he saw (but only on Tuesdays when they were discounted) included a huge bucket of popcorn that he always re-filled before leaving. Of course the most important part of his retirement would center on his granddaughter, Sophia. “Poppa”, as he was called by Sophia, found the same energy in his upper years as he had for his daughter Melissa in her younger years. Poppa never missed an athletic, church choir, or school event for either his daughter or granddaughter. He was a man “on the go”. Poppa loved to be at carnivals, sporting events, and firework celebrations, never failing to ask the question, “Do my girls want to come?” His girls were his life, always on his mind, always hunting down that special unique present that they would enjoy. On his most recent trip to Miami, he spent many a moment figuring out what scarf his loving wife of 48 years would want. He called her excitedly to tell her that he had found her a scarf with the perfect pattern. He was so proud of “his girls”. Not a moment could be spent with him without a joke, a smile, and a positive attitude. Poppa was a “hugger” with his girls. He would always say to Sophia, “Give Poppa a hug” and an enormous bear hug would ensue.

Werner is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty; daughter, Melissa (Joe) Adomakoh; granddaughter, Sophia Rhyner; siblings, Gail Rhyner, Nancy Rhyner, Donald Rhyner, Cindy Rhyner, Linda (Mike) Logan, and David (JoAnn) Rhyner; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean Rhyner; and nephew, Allen Rhyner.

Funeral services will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, with Pastor Mark Bartels presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.





Poppa we have one more thing to say to you, “Come here Poppa and give your girls a hug.”



