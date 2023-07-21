Wendy Mary Damm

Wendy Mary Damm, age 72, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Wendy was born the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Johansen) Kexel in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on November 11, 1950. After graduating from Madison East High School in 1968, Wendy continued her education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison graduating in 1972, the same year she married her husband John Damm.

Professionally Wendy had numerous accomplishments including having worked as a nurse at Central Colony and Columbus Community Hospital. Following the completion of her Master’s degree in 1989 Wendy created the school nurse position for the Sun Prairie School District. Wendy retired in 2014 from the School of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Throughout her nursing career Wendy took multiple mission trips to Haiti, volunteered for the Red Cross working blood drives as well as having travelled to South Carolina to assist with hurricane relief. She also spent two weeks in New York City providing survivor care in September of 2001 following 911. She subsequently volunteered her time and expertise to a local parish nurse program.

