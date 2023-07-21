Wendy Mary Damm, age 72, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Wendy was born the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Johansen) Kexel in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on November 11, 1950. After graduating from Madison East High School in 1968, Wendy continued her education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison graduating in 1972, the same year she married her husband John Damm.
Professionally Wendy had numerous accomplishments including having worked as a nurse at Central Colony and Columbus Community Hospital. Following the completion of her Master’s degree in 1989 Wendy created the school nurse position for the Sun Prairie School District. Wendy retired in 2014 from the School of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Throughout her nursing career Wendy took multiple mission trips to Haiti, volunteered for the Red Cross working blood drives as well as having travelled to South Carolina to assist with hurricane relief. She also spent two weeks in New York City providing survivor care in September of 2001 following 911. She subsequently volunteered her time and expertise to a local parish nurse program.
In addition to her many professional accomplishments and innumerable lives touched, Wendy was most devoted and found her greatest joy in spending time with her loving husband, three children and spouses, and seven grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband John of Sun Prairie; her son Theodore (Kristy) Damm and their children Emma, Luke, Kaia, Bode of Columbus; her son Joseph (Nadia) Damm and their children Maya, Jackson, Alyssa of Sun Prairie; her daughter Theresia “Tessa” Damm and her husband Nicholas Rakich of Hartland; her sister Lynne (Dennis) Conley of Stillwater, MN; two brothers-in-law William (Jean) Damm of Pardeeville and Fulton Damm of Madison. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Willis and Caroline Damm; sister-in-law Carol Jean Damm.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M., on Friday, July 28, 2023 at ST. JOSEPH
CATHOLIC CHURCH, East Bristol, WI. Memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross or St. Joseph Church Building Fund. The family is forever grateful to Wendy’s two close friends Gail Waddell and Marge Peeper for their friendship and unwavering support.