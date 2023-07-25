Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Wendy M. Janke, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Wendy was born on September 14, 1957 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Melvin and Gloria (Seavert) Janke. In 1975 she graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and from UW-Whitewater in 1980.

