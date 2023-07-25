Wendy M. Janke Obituaries Obituaries Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wendy M. Janke, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.Wendy was born on September 14, 1957 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Melvin and Gloria (Seavert) Janke. In 1975 she graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and from UW-Whitewater in 1980.Wendy is survived by her brother, Brian (Joan Ready) Janke; nieces, Sara (Derek) Falkiewicz and Michelle Janke and great nephews, Henrik and Anders Falkiewicz.Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.www.DunlapMemorialHome.comCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Wendy M. Janke Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'I keep seeing his face on the floor in blood': Man killed son over 25 cents, complaint alleges 2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois Madison police say argument over money led to father shooting, killing son Madison-area Marine one of three Marines found dead in car in North Carolina 'I'm disappointed': Criticism, praise from state leaders after SSM Health stops gender-affirming surgeries Latest News Cooling centers open across southern Wisconsin amid heatwave Local law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding for Speed Awareness Day Prosecutors charge woman who drove into Green Bay building with reckless driving Longtime radio veteran remembered for helping establish Monona's community radio station Man arrested for trespassing in fraternity house More News