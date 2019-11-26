SUN PRAIRIE – Wendy K. Allen, age 66, was called home and reunited with her husband Ed, on Friday, November 22, 2019.

She was born to Ruby (Dorman) and T. Jerome Knudtson on April 20, 1953 in Madison, WI. Wendy attended DeForest High School where she met the love of her life Edward J. Allen. They were married on December 12, 1970 and then were stationed in Portsmouth, VA, where their two daughters were born. Wendy delighted in providing superior service as a waitress, mother, and a doting grandmother. Wendy loved her extended family greatly and was generous and loving throughout her life.

Wendy is survived by her two daughters, Talesa Allen of Madison and Donna (Matt) Gault of Sun Prairie; four grandchildren, Alyssa Jungbluth, Asher Allen-Suchomel, and Wade and Brant Rosenberry; three brothers, Warren (Mary) Knudtson, Kieth (Judy) Knudtson, and Charles Knudtson; one sister, Susan Bratland; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years and 11 months, Ed; her parents; six brothers; one sister; her mother and father-in-law; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 4PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, with Pastor Alan McCormick presiding. A visitation will be held from 2PM until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Both Ed and Wendy will be buried at Norway Grove Cemetery in the Spring.

