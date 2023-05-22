OREGON - Wendy J. Zimmerman, age 62, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Darlington, the daughter of James and Patricia (Elet) Johnson.
Wendy graduated from Albany High School in 1978. She was united in marriage to Alan Zimmerman on May 26, 1984, in Monroe, Wis. Wendy worked as a benefits and human resources manager for SVA Public Accountants for 35 years.
Wendy was a longtime member of People's United Methodist serving on multiple committee's including the PUMC Finance Committee as a Chairperson, Little Angels Board of Directors, Church Counsel, and SPRC as a Chairperson. She was also a Sunday Reader and Church Counter. She was an avid reader, a great cook and enjoyed flower gardening and cross stitch. She loved visiting wineries around the state, attending musicals and ballets, and especially enjoyed watching her daughters perform in dance recitals and competitions. Wendy also loved attending Badger football and hockey games. Her family was everything to her. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in Carmel, Ind., Door County, Galena, and Eagle River. Her laughter and smile were infectious, and she touched the lives of many.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Alan; daughters, Kelsey (Cale Geschke) Zimmerman and Kaitlyn Zimmerman; mother, Patricia; siblings, Dan (Tracie) Johnson, Melody (Leland) Schild and Rebecca (Joe) Shaw; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Wendy’s life will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the Rev. Dan Dick presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday with a luncheon to follow.
The family wishes to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Wendy and her family. Memorials may be gifted in Wendy's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
