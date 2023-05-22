Wendy J Zimmerman

OREGON - Wendy J. Zimmerman, age 62, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Darlington, the daughter of James and Patricia (Elet) Johnson.

Wendy graduated from Albany High School in 1978. She was united in marriage to Alan Zimmerman on May 26, 1984, in Monroe, Wis. Wendy worked as a benefits and human resources manager for SVA Public Accountants for 35 years.