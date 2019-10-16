Wayne W. Jensen age 91 of Goodyear, AZ, formerly of Monroe, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Groves Assisted Living in Goodyear.

Wayne was born on July 15, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Jens Carl and Mabel (Hammel) Jensen. He graduated from Port Edwards High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne and Frances Mae Turner were married on October 14, 1950 in Pittsville, WI. He worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for 40 years in Arpin, Fond du Lac, and Mineral Point, and Monroe. He was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church where he served as an usher and was active in the Apostolate to the Handicapped and Knights of Columbus. Wayne was also a former member of the Monroe American Legion Post #84 and enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and playing cards.

He is survived by three children, Lynn Jensen (Tom May) of Goodyear, AZ, Mark Jensen of Augusta, MI, and Mary Jensen of Goodyear, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, on May 26, 2015; a brother, Donald Jensen; and a sister, Dorothy Gayeske.

A visitation for Wayne will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th. Street, Monroe. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. There will be no funeral services held.

Memorials in Wayne's name are suggested to the Behring Senior Center, 1113 10th Street, Monroe.

