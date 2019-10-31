Wayne M. Petty age 71, of Madison passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born on June 19, 1948, in Fort Atkinson, to Virgil and Regina Petty.

Wayne was the oldest of seven children and enjoyed his childhood days in Jefferson. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967 and then joined the U.S. Marine corps. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1968-1969 and was a Purple Heart recipient. Wayne was united in marriage to Kathy Noonan on July 10, 1976, in Madison.

Wayne attended MATC in the Land Surveying Program. He worked for MG&E and Vannguard Utility Partners retiring in 2012. In retirement, he continued his love and appreciation for all music. Wayne also loved to cook and search for the perfect wine. He had a kind heart and dearly loved his family, friends and animals.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy; his son, Brett (Andrea) Petty, grandson Westyn, and his son, Sean Petty; his siblings, Irene (Don) Moe,

David (Julee) Petty, Daniel (Deb) Petty, Joel (Veronica) Petty, Steven Petty, and Mary Petty; special great-nieces, Sophia and Lexi; as well as other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

The family requests donations be gifted in Wayne's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation or Agrace HospiceCare.

A heartfelt thank you to the many families and friends who provided their continuous love, prayers and support. Wayne will be deeply missed and always remembered as a loving, strong and brave husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

