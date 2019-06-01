Wayne Leroy Winter

Wayne Winter, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI with his wife by his side.

Wayne was born October 22, 1940 in Prairie View, Illinois, the son of Harry and Gertrude (Wolf) Winter. He married Melissa Musiedlak on May 2, 2003. He was Fire Chief in Buffalo Grove, Il, where he retired. He then moved the Oxford, Wisconsin and owned Winter's Bar. Wayne worked at the Ho-Chunk Casino for many years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Melissa; sons, Jeffery Winter of Oxford; daughter, Paige Winter of Oxford; 2 grandchildren, Cassidy and Cade Winter of Oxford; many nieces, nephews as well as those who helped take care of Wayne; Dakota Musiedlak, Dylan Musiedlak, Layne Rogers and Owen Rogers. He is further survived by his beloved four-legged family, Boots, Ozzy and Princess. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruce, and grandson, Field.

The Family would like to give thanks to his Care Team at Agrace, with a special thank you to Cindy and Stacy.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.