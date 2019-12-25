Wayne L. Vogel

Wayne Vogel, age 76, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, with his family at his side, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

He was born on October 13, 1943, in Madison, son of Donald and Viola (Trettin) Vogel.

Wayne was united in marriage on March 16, 1968, in Madison, to Nancy Lee Conklin. Together they were married 18 years and raised a son Todd, and daughter Cheli.

Wayne joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He enjoyed working and was a certified welder for 40 years. He enjoyed watching the History Channel and collecting coins in his spare time.

Wayne is survived by his two children; Todd (Sheila) Vogel and Cheli (Ed) Martinez; grandchildren Rebecca Driver (Jesse) and Cody Vogel; great- grandchildren Weston, Kaylee and Avery; siblings Louise Jones (Roger), Judy Vogel, Donald Vogel (Barb) and Elaine Smith. He was preceded in death by wife Nancy; sister Ione Kiesow.

Funeral Service will be held at Cress Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Noon. Visitation will be held from 11: 00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.

Special Thank you to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care.

