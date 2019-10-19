DANE/WAUNAKEE -Wayne Hubert Ziegler, age 69, of Dane, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center surrounded by family. He was born on March 31, 1950 in Madison to Marvin and Theresa (Maly) Ziegler. Wayne was the firstborn of 11 children and a foster brother.

Wayne graduated from Lodi High School in 1968. He married Marlene Latham on September 1, 1973 at St. Patrick's Church in Lodi. In his younger years, Wayne worked for Waunakee Alloy and Marshall Erdman, until he decided to farm alongside his father. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was in the Army Reserves. He had many hobbies including being an avid Wisconsin sports fan, bowling, playing cards, especially Solo, playing softball, farming, and spending time with family and friends. Wayne was fond of his fast car, a cold beer, a good prank, but was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His greatest loves were his wife and two daughters.

Unfortunately, in January of 1980, an accident involving a tractor on his farm left Wayne unable to care for himself and his family. For the past 39 years, he has called the Waunakee Manor his home.

Survivors include Marlene, his caring wife of 46 years; daughters, Amy Jo (Andy) Hellenbrand of Dane and Gina Ziegler of Deforest; five grandchildren, Jordan Ziegler and Jillian, Reagan, Lydia, and Louis Hellenbrand; siblings, Sharon Ziegler, Larry (Marilyn), Gerry, Rose (Herb) Karls, Dennis (Mary Jo), Lavern (Sue), Lynn (Dave) Deans, Ken (Jean) Ziegler; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Theresa; brothers, Allen, Bill, and a foster brother, Lester Rung.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 at Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow in the School Hall. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. at St Norbert's Cemetery in Roxbury.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the current and former staff of the Waunakee Manor for many years of love, support, and care for Wayne. They would also like to thank Dr. Kuehn and the staff at Dean Clinic Waunakee.

For this one farmer the worries are over. Lie down and rest your head, your time and struggles have been enough. Years were not easy, many downright hard, but your faith in God prevailed. May you sleep in peace knowing you raised a fine family; your work here on earth is done.

