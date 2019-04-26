Belleville, WI/Wayne D. Ace, age 86, of rural Belleville, WI passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born on October 9, 1932 on a farm in the Town of Exeter the son of Oral and Elizabeth (Freitag) Ace.

Wayne attended the East Dayton School and graduated from New Glarus High School. On February 20, 1954 he was united in marriage to Grace Leota Haynes until her passing on January 4, 2008. Later Wayne married Kay Flood on November 1, 2008. Kay passed away on September 5, 2016.

Wayne was a proud farmer, he loved to share stories of the “good old days” with those around him. He was a passionate bowler, who bowled in a league for 30 years along with being a longtime member of the euchre league.

Wayne never had children of his own, but he was blessed with wonderful neighbors and step-daughter who would help with food and groceries, haircuts, taxes, snowplowing, and spending time with Wayne chatting and sharing stories. Wayne was also an avid Brewer’s fan, he would check the box score and schedule each day in the paper. He would also check the obituary section each day to see if any local residents he knew had passed away.

Special thanks are given to Agrace HospiceCare and Joyce’s Home Care for helping keep Wayne comfortable in his home during his battle with lung cancer over the last three months.

Wayne is survived by his sisters Carol Waelti and Avis Ace, brother Eldon (Kriss) Ace, sisters-in-law Doreen Barry and Mary Ann Ace, and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his three loving cats Louise, Maddie, and Callie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Leota and Kay, brothers Stanley and Norman, brothers-in-law Leonard Waelti, Jerry Rowe, and Bob Barry, and a sister-in-law Arlene Rowe

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery. Relatives and Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at the Becker- Beal Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., The American Cancer Society, the Green County Humane Society, or the Dane County Humane Society.

